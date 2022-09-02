SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Increased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

