SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.