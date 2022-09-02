SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after buying an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after acquiring an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,706,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,435,000 after acquiring an additional 377,710 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,615. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

