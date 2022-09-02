SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. 38,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,694. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

