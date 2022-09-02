SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.80

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 99854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 105,122 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

