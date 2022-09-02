Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 1,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stabilus from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

