Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUYGet Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 1,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stabilus from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Stabilus Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

About Stabilus

(Get Rating)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.