Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 22,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 69,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

SCBFY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

