Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 52.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 153,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,124,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $193,296,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $85.07. 328,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

