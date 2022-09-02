Step Finance (STEP) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Step Finance has a total market cap of $149,446.51 and approximately $350,903.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00681551 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00832149 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015915 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Buying and Selling Step Finance
Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.