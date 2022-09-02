StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

