Sterling Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,474 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after acquiring an additional 378,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 111,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Twitter stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,169,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.90 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

