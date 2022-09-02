Sterling Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 6.0% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.60. 201,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,618,673. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

