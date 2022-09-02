Sterling Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,820.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $119,552.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,260. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,230. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

