Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.42. 33,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day moving average is $233.83.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

