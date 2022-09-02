Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.93. 650,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,767,795. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35.

