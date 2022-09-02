Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “€12.50” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 3.8 %

TEG stock opened at €8.85 ($9.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.21 and its 200 day moving average is €16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a 1-year high of €28.63 ($29.21).

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

