Stock Repurchase Program Announced by PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PCH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 832,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,319. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

