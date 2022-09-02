StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

AAMC opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Further Reading

