StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

CPI Card Group stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.32. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

About CPI Card Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.