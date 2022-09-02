StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

CPI Card Group stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.32. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.