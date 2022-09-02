StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CPI Card Group Price Performance
CPI Card Group stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.32. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99.
About CPI Card Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.