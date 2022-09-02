StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Meritor Stock Performance

NYSE:MTOR opened at $36.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 289.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 313,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 232,926 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 64.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 356,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Meritor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

See Also

