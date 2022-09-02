StockNews.com Downgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Hold

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $208.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,234. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.54. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $142.20 and a 1-year high of $244.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Elbit Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 280.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

