StockNews.com Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Sell

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VNO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.63. 2,151,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,141. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $756,928,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,469,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after acquiring an additional 773,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

