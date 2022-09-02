StockNews.com Upgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Buy

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $6.71 on Thursday, hitting $118.77. 274,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,515. Medifast has a 52 week low of $117.51 and a 52 week high of $239.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

