StockNews.com Upgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Buy

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
MED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Medifast Price Performance
Shares of Medifast stock traded down $6.71 on Thursday, hitting $118.77. 274,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,515. Medifast has a 52 week low of $117.51 and a 52 week high of $239.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.
