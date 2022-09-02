Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.48. Stratasys shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 7,433 shares traded.
SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.
Stratasys Trading Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $974.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
