Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.48. Stratasys shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 7,433 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Stratasys Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $974.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

About Stratasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 174,940 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 250,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

