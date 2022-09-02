S&U (LON:47IE) Trading Down 45.4%

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Rating) shares were down 45.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43). Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.79).

S&U Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a current ratio of 36.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.95.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

