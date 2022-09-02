Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.07-$2.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of SMCI traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.04. 2,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,644. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

