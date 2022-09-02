Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.70.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,115 shares of company stock valued at $519,144. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at $293,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.