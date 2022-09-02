Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given New SEK 176 Price Target at Barclays

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 168 to SEK 176 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SWDBY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Shares of SWDBY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

