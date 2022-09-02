Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1291 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

About Swire Pacific

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.