Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1291 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
Swire Pacific Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $7.24.
About Swire Pacific
