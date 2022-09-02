Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $82.10. 55,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,659. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 44.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 72.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.