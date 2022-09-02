Tacita Capital Inc Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,269. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average is $255.74.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

