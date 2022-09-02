Tacita Capital Inc Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,735. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,115 shares of company stock worth $11,664,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

