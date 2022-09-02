Tacita Capital Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.1% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $41.79. 175,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

