Tacita Capital Inc Sells 150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.95. 16,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,717. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.21 and a 200 day moving average of $251.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern



Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

