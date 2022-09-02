Tacita Capital Inc Sells 4,575 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.90. 38,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,528. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

