Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

