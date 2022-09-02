Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.29. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 214,375 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $210.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.67.
Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.
