Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 796,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,193. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 313,979 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,456,000 after buying an additional 293,071 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.