TD Securities Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$38.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.50.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$24.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.01. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$24.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. Insiders have purchased 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 in the last three months.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
