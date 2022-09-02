Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $142.73

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $142.73 and traded as low as $135.19. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $135.26, with a volume of 7,078,557 shares traded.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,930,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,378,000 after purchasing an additional 747,563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,349,000 after purchasing an additional 540,406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,400,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,442,000 after buying an additional 291,339 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,097,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the period.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

