Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $142.73

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $142.73 and traded as low as $135.19. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $135.26, with a volume of 7,078,557 shares traded.
Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.73.
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
