TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Price Down 0%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.32 and last traded at C$37.51. Approximately 49,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 142,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.53.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

