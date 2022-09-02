Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Position Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Shares of THC opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

