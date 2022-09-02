TenX Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One TenX coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TenX has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $26,649.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,290.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00084807 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

