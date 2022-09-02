Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Position Reduced by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $61.00. 1,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,775. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.75. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

