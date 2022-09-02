Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $360.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $344.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $391.67 to $366.67 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.66.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $277.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.15. Tesla has a one year low of $206.86 and a one year high of $414.50. The company has a market capitalization of $868.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $34,610,779. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

