The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. 133,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,127,637. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $270.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

