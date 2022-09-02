The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.67). Approximately 900,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 205,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.66).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £551.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.72.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile



TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

