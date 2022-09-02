The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Hackett Group by 90.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 258,395 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2,061.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 124,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $644.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

