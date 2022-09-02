The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

HD stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.39. 51,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,882. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

