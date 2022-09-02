The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

IPG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

